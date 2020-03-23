Rita Wilson is having a Blast in Quarantine

Actress and singer Rita Wilson, 63, the wife of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, 63, is having so much fun during her days in quarantine.

The pair were among the first celebrities to be infected with coronavirus around 10 days ago. They have immediately been sent to their home where they have been receiving treatment since.

Now that she feels better, she posted a video to her Instagram profile in which she is rapping along the 1992 track “Hip Hop Hooray” by the famous “Naughty By Nature” group.

She did a very good job, and her colleagues, friends, and fans expressed their amazement in the comment section.

The 4-minute video nearly has 200,000 likes and 20,000 comments. Rita Wilson has more than 944,000 followers on the social media platform and posts regularly.

Here is the original song that Wilson decided to sing along to.