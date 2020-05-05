Home Coronavirus Donald Trump Will Reopen The States no Matter The Price
by Velibor Jotanovic
CNN – 05/05/2020: Donald Trump pushes for the reopening of the states, and now he knows how much that could cost. If pandemic gets even worse after states open up, it could cost tens of thousands of Americans their lives. The scary thing is that things are not getting quite better in recent weeks.

Looking at how the President acts, it would seem that this is the price POTUS is willing to accept. But he shouldn’t be. In the US, there are more than 30 thousand newly infected every day during the last month. Projections for the future aren’t looking any brighter. But, despite the situation seemingly getting worse than turning better, White House will continue with the reopening.

During an interview with the New York Post, President Trump stated that Americans are ready to come out of isolation and continue with their lives. POTUS said: “I think they’re starting to feel good now. The country’s opening again. We saved millions of lives, I think. You have to be careful, but you have to get back to work. People want the country open… I guess we have 38 states that are either opening or are very close.”

According to a poll conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland, US citizens are not okay with states being rushed to open. The same survey states that 78% of those asked claim they would not go to a restaurant, 67% of them would likely avoid retail stores, while only 56% feel okay with going out to the grocery store.

As you can see, Donald Trump doesn’t know what the US citizens want; he only wants to reopen the states to boost the economy before elections. The price to pay? It’s nothing to billionaire turned politician and the 45th US President.

