Larsa Pippen Poses In a Bikini With Her Adorable Puppy

Larsa Pippen, 45, the ex-wife of the retired NBA star Scottie Pippen, 54, keeps sharing incredible photos on her Instagram page. In the latest one, she introduced us to the new addition to the family.

The stunner is popular online for her incredible curves and daring poses she strikes. On the famous social media page, she has over 1.9 million followers. She also writes and runs her own lifestyle and fitness blog and website.

The mom of four is in amazing shape and she knows it. Most recently, she uploaded a snap of herself in a two-piece bikini. However, someone else stole the spotlight, her adorable new puppy!

Little Cruz is so small that he can barley visible in his mom’s arms. Something tells us he is going to be making regular appearances on her Instagram page. The post currently has more than 37,000 likes and almost 400 comments.

Larsa regularly shares pics and videos from her life with her fans. Her feed is full of both formal and skimpy outfits, workout snaps, and pictures of herself with her and Scottie’s four children.