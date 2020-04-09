Kylie Jenner Net Worth 2020: The World’s Youngest Billionaire

The second year in the row, Kylie Jenner holds the name of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The model, reality star, and makeup mogul is only 22, but that didn’t stop her from conquering the world with her cosmetic products.

According to Forbes, as of 2020, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is $1 billion. The reality star earns around $40 – $100 million, mostly from her cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. In November 2019, Jenner sold a 51% stake in her company to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $600 million.

The youngest daughter of businesswomen Kris Jenner and the former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn, was just a 10-year-old girl when she first appeared in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2007.

In 2012, Kylie left traditional school and started the home-school educational program. When it comes to her early career, Kylie Jenner was modeling for Sears’s clothing line “Crush Your Style”. She made her first catwalk debut in 2011 at New York’s Fashion Week.

According to Forbes, Kylie used $250,000 of her earnings from modeling gigs to start her cosmetic line. She used this money to pay an outside company to produce her first 15,000 lip kits.

As of November 2019, Kylie Jenner is officially a billionaire. This year, makeup mogul made Forbes’ 2020 World’s Youngest Billionaires list for the second year in a row.