Naked Kylie Jenner Photo Kicks Off Her New Collection

The mega mogul, mega influencer, and savvy businesswoman Kylie Jenner broke down Instagram again.

The soon-to-be 24-year old shocked the public when she posted a naked photo covered in 24k gold. The KUWTK star was holding her bosoms and covered her intimate parts with a tiny golden bikini bottom. Social media went berserk, and soon the photo gained over 10 million likes and comments.

The provocative pic is supposed to announce Kylie’s new makeup collection. The star will present her new products on her birthday, August 10th, along with some limited-time editions. Her body silhouette will be splashed all over the makeup boxes, as usual, and the fans are already buzzing about products that could be hiding inside. The collection is set to go live on the Kylie Cosmetics website in six days.