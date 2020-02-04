Kristin Cavallari, Mother of Three, Shows off Perfect Body in a Black Bikini!

Kristin Cavallari is one of those actresses who grew up in front of the cameras. She was one of the lead actresses in “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills,” and now we can watch her in the reality show “Very Cavallari,” which airs since 2018.

The show featured issues she had with husband Jay Cutler, but it seems like it’s all far behind them. The couple was recently filmed enjoying the pool in Miami together. She captured tabloid’s attention in a tiny bikini in which she showed off her perfect figure. The 33-year-old television personality also boasted about her vacation in Gianni Versace Mansion on social media.

Cavallari captioned the picture with “Versace.” The photo got almost 170 thousand likes, and her followers shared their delight about her look in comments. “You are beautiful,” one of the comments read.

One of her followers wrote: “Girl! U don’t even look like you have had kids! Loved you in Laguna Beach! Love you now! Keep it up, girl!” and another added: “What do you do with workouts to get that?!”.

Kristin Cavallari talked openly about her marriage in an interview with Fox News. The reality star and her husband, Jay Cutler, have gone through tough times, but she says that they are now better than ever.

“It’s realizing that marriage is up and down and not to just give up when you’re in a low. Relationships are constantly evolving, so it’s important to keep the communication open and verbalize your wants and needs because those also change”, Kristin told Fox News.

The couple got married seven years ago and has three children – a 7-year-old son Camden, a 5-year-old son Jaxon and a 4-year-old daughter Taylor.