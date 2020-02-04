Celebrities

How Much Did J. Lo’s Super Bowl Interview Outfit Cost?

by Elsa Stringer
Jennifer Lopez, 50, appeared with her fellow Latina star Shakira at a special media conference where they discussed their Super Bowl halftime show appearance.

While Shakira opted for a casual outfit, Lopez was anything but. She carried a bag specially made for her, which was in the shape of a football. Her other pieces were special in their own way as well.

source:instagram.com

Her Azzedine Alaia top costs $1,240, while the pants by the same designer have a $7740 price tag.

source:instagram.com

Her Jimmy Choo sandals are $995, while standard version of the aforementioned bag, a Judith Leiber, and costs $3,995.

However, her special one of a kind design is much more expensive. It also has the 02. 02. 2020. Date written on it in diamonds.

 

