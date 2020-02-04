Chantel Jeffries and Karrueche Tran Heat up Miami With Tiny Bikinis!

Celebrity friends Chantel Jeffries and Karrueche Tran have heated up beaches of Miami with their sizzling bodies in small bikinis.

The girls, like many celebrities, partied in Miami last weekend as part of the Super Bowl spectacle, and enjoyed the beaches, showing their curves and proving they look great without Photoshop.

Chantel Jeffries became famous for her relationship with Justin Bieber, after which she started chasing only rich and successful men. “I don’t care about men with no status,” she said on one occasion. Recently, she was spotted with the famous DJ Diplo, with whom she exchanged tenderness on the beach.

On the other hand, Karrueche Tran is a DJ, singer, producer, and model, who is better known for her tumultuous relationship with rapper Chris Brown. The 31-year-old Karrueche was dating Brown from 2010, after his relationship with Rihanna ended.

But until final breakup in 2017, their relationship was full of turbulence, such as when it was revealed in 2015 that the rapper had a daughter with Nia Guzman after a brief adventure, or when Brown claimed he was done with her because she was seeing Drake behind his back, even though he allegedly cheated on her every step of the way, not only with his daughter’s mother.

In February 2017, Brown was banned from approaching the model for five years after her claims that he had hit her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs. Given that his great love for Rihanna ended violently, no one doubted her claims.

Be that as it may, Tran has been in a happy and peaceful relationship with former footballer Victor Cruz since 2017.