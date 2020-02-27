Kourtney and Kim Kardashian a Huge Fight

“Keeping up with the Kardashians” has never been tenser that it is now. The sisters have been fighting non-stop and the arguing is getting worse and worse.

Kris Jenner, 64, the mother of the famous sisters, gave the fans an insight into the latest family drama. She posted a teaser trailer for the first episode of season 18 on her Instagram video, and it seems it will be anything but boring. Here is why.

The rivalry between Kourtney and Kim has reached the all-time high and it can hardly become worse than this. The two sisters even had a showdown when Kourtney threw a bottle at Kim, who was so angry that she swung at her trying to hit her. She then said, “Don’t ever come at me like that!”

Kourtney managed to duck and escape the oncoming punch, and with her stunt probably saved her family from even more drama and bad publicity.

Many fans are surprised with the fact she is still on the show, considering her statement at the end of season 17 that she is very tired and that her children are a priority right now.

“I have three children and they are my priority. I want to say that I am at the point where I am no longer happy. We all have a breaking point. Life is short. It does not revolve around the filming of this show,” said Kourtney then.

Stay tuned as the next episode airs on March 26, and find out what really happened and why the sisters had such heated argument.