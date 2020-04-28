Kim Kardashian Says She Sometimes Has No Time To Shower

Reality TV superstar and starlet Kim Kardashian, 39, has recently revealed what challenges she faces now that she has to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She had an interview in which she spoke about being at home and self-isolating. Except reminding and advising people to stay inside and keep everyone around them safe, she also mentioned “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and recording episodes from home.

Next, she talked her look and beauty routine. “My hair is a mess, and I think I’ve put on makeup twice, so it felt really good those days,” she says. “It’s not always glamorous. There are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower.” Her best advice for self-care during these trying times is, “Do the best that you can.”

When her children and being a mom are concerned, she says being quarantined with four kids made her realize she does not want a fifth. Ten-month-old Psalm, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and North, 6 are a handful apparently for her and Kanye!

However, although it can get rough around the home, Kim appreciates the extra time at home with her loved ones. She is watching “every single movie you could possibly imagine” and just spending quality time with her husband, children, and other family. FaceTime and Zoom group calls are a daily occasion!