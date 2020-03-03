Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Wore Tight Latex Outfits to Church

Sisters Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, came to Sunday service at a Paris church wearing provocative tight outfits by the famous fashion designer Balmain, recently presented during Paris Fashion Week.

On March 1, the reality TV star sisters hit Kanye West’s service in tight latex/leather outfits from head to toe, with heavy makeup and sleek hairstyles. Kim wore white heeled sandals, and Kourtney chose black high-heeled boots.

Their daughters also wore expensive designer clothes to the service, and had matching cowboy-like boots. Kanye also opted for some leather, as he kept his hand on Kim’s behind all the way from church to the car.

Two more Balmain latex looks coming that we’re not in his show! I might just keep them coming all night — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 1, 2020

It is a known fact that Kim loves latex, as does Kourtney, but this was hardly the time or the place for such clothes. Although an original idea both the critics and the fans agreed, it was tasteless considering they went to a church.

source:glamour.com