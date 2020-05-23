Home Celebrities Cindy Crawford Goes Makeup And Mask Free During Grocery Shopping
CelebritiesCoronavirusNews

Cindy Crawford Goes Makeup And Mask Free During Grocery Shopping

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

Famous American actress Cindy Crawford, 54, went with for a casual and natural look during her latest grocery shopping trip in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood star opted for no makeup whatsoever, showcasing her stunning natural beauty. She looks absolutely beautiful and nowhere near her current age.

Source: Instagram.com

Crawford wore a white blouse, jeans, and brown sunglasses. What many noticed is the lack of any kind of protective gear. Wearing masks in mandatory in the state of California, meaning she could have gotten in trouble for it. In her arms, the actress carried two large white paper bags, full of groceries.

Source: Profimedia

Nobody knows why she did not wear a mask, considering the fact she recently reminded everyone about social distancing and protection. A week ago, she shared a photo in which she is wearing a very bright and colorful blouse, and a matching surgical mask.

Read also: Cindy Crawford Pays Tribute To Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman

The post gained more than 54,000 likes and nearly 800 comments. In the caption, she advised her followers that they can always try to include the mask into their outfit for the day.

Read also: George Clooney Celebrates His 59th Birthday In Front Of Cindy Crawford’s Villa

Bradley Cooper Wears a Pink Hairband During a Walk With...

Heidi Klum Teases In Lingerie as She Gets Her Hair...

Selena Gomez Looks Stunningly Fit After a Weight Loss

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
13 − 11 =


Avatar

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy