Khloe Kardashian Is Selling Her Home For $19 Million

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, 35, became famous alongside her whole family in 2007 thanks to their “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” Today, 13 years later, she is selling her home for $19 million.

Khloe bought the house back in 2013, when she was still married to former NBA player Lamar Odom, 40. The pair bought the Hollywood mansion from Justin Bieber, 26. Back then, the couple paid $9 million for their new home.

The property spans an area of 500 acres, while the house alone is 1000 square meters. It is located in the high-end Calabasas neighborhood of California. The house itself is the work of the famous interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, 53.

Both the house and the amazing gardens that surround it were featured in the renowned magazine “Architectural Digest.” Kourtney Kardashian’s house also appeared in the magazine. The two sisters lived in the same neighborhood and employed the services of the same designer.

The property features an open swimming pool, as well as a cleverly and beautifully designed flower garden. Fountains, flowerbeds, and lounge areas are present in all corners of the property.

Khloe’s favorite places to relax are the garden rooms located in a few special places around the house. The backyard overlooks the city and the view it provides is simply breathtaking.

If Khloe manages to sell the home for the initial asking price of $19 million, she will make a considerable profit of $10 million. It would be a major feat for her to earn so much from the property she called home for over 7 years.

