Fans Are Saying Khloe Kardashian Looks Different Following Latest Selfies

Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared some new photos of her latest transformation, and the fans have a lot to say. One of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has changed her hairstyle, but many believe there is more to it.

The reality TV star faced some backlash following her latest Instagram slideshow of snaps. Khloe shared three pretty closeup photos of herself with her 112 million followers, who flocked to the comments to share their opinions.

It is evident that she noticeably changed her hair and the followers complemented her on it. Still, many believe she did something to her face because Khloe looks vastly different than before. Her post gained over 5.2 million likes and more than 102,000 comments.

Khloe wore a white corset in these snaps. She looked straight at the camera and gave it a smile, showing off her bright white teeth. As usual, she wore heavier makeup including shadow, eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, foundation, blush, and highlighter. Her skin has a bronze tan, and she is ready for summer season.

Khloe has not yet shed more light on the potential new surgery, despite the immense interest of her followers. Compared to some of her earlier photos from this year, one has to admit something is slightly off. It may only be Instagram filters and/or Photoshop though, but you never know with the famous sisters!