Kim Kardashian’s Shocking Dominatrix Costume Splits The Public

Kim Kardashian is channeling her inner dominatrix. The reality star made a shocking entrance in New York’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel a few days before the Met Gala event completely covered in leather. The bizarre costume was completed with high-heeled boots and a 75-inch ponytail.

Kardashian quickly entered the hotel without comment, if she can even speak under the tight black leather mask. Ensembles like these are exactly the reason behind all the criticism Met Gala event has suffered in the past few years. Back in its glory days the happening was buzzing with A-listers from the movie and fashion industry.

Nowadays, it’s been called anything from freak show to costume ball. This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, meant to explore American fashion, from sneakers to contemporary ensembles.

Despite all the mocking on social media, the celebrity socialite also showed up at the Met Gala covered in black Balenciaga costume head to toe. Kim’s make-up artist, Mario Dedivanovic, shared on Instagram that the star had full makeup on her face under the mask. Kardashian joined the fun, commenting: “You killed it boo! best look ever!!!”.When asked how her looks is matching this year’s theme of the ball, Kim happily commented: “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”.

The SKIMS founder looked very uncomfortable in the suit trying to see people around her. The freakish moment occurred when Kim tried to snap a photo with Kendall Jenner. She had difficulties seeing her half-sister and looked strange standing next to her. Kim obviously didn’t practice wearing a costume before going out in public. “Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress”, Kim said after she changed the freakish costume.

For the afterparty, the social media celebrity chose oversized black Balenciaga sunglasses, although she kept the head-to-toe covered look throughout the evening. Not everyone was stunned. Kim got a huge nod from her husband Kanye who is a huge supporter of Balenciaga fashion. The rapper shared the photo of his still-wife on Instagram.

This year’s Met Gala event was postponed from May 5th to September 13th due to the pandemic. This was only the first part of the happening, with the second one set for May 5th, 2022. The next year’s theme will be “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. The focus is on American fashion stretching back to the 18th century and “explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces”.