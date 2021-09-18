Kanye Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram Amid The Cheating Rumors

Kanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram for a brief moment. The rapper clicked that follow button again shortly thereafter.

The Kardashian-West saga seems to have no end in sight. Since Kim Kardashian filed divorce papers in February 2021, the couple has seen some major ups and downs in their communication. They do, however, agree to co-parent their four children until the divorce is finalized. In the meantime, Kanye unfollowed the whole Kardashian clan on Twitter but kept his eye on his wife’s Instagram page. A few days ago, he unfollowed Kim on Instagram, but quickly changed his mind. As of now, the two are back on each other’s following lists.

Kanye never managed to have a good relationship with social media. The 44-year old rapper has numerous infamous incidents that clouded his career as an artist. Just a few months before Kim filed for a divorce, Kanye claimed that he tried divorcing the reality star numerous times without success. He also commented on Kim’s mom calling her “Kris Jong-Un” referring to the North Korean dictator.

Through it all, Kardashian stayed by her man explaining away his abrupt episodes in the Instagram post: “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions”.

West released his 10th album called by his late mother “Donda” and his soon-to-be ex-wife supported him all the way. Kardashian supported Kanye by showing up with their kids in tow at the album’s premiere in Atlanta and Chicago. They were seen happily chatting backstage which triggered the reconciliation rumors. So far, neither one has shown any signs of getting back together.

On the contrary, Kanye cemented Kim’s decision to go through with the divorce when he admitted to cheating on her in his song “Hurricane” which was released in August. “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin”, Kanye regretfully rapped. He also implied that he rarely went to their family home, or at the very least, did not feel like that is his home. “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / $60 million home, never went home to it. Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?”, Ye rapped.

The affair happened right after the couple welcomed their second child. The estranged couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Regardless of Kanye’s extramarital affairs, Kim used all her influence to help promote her husband’s new album when she showed up in a wedding dress for a faux wedding. The KUWTK star did not comment on their current relationship emphasizing that her focus is solely on children.