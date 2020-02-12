Keith Richards Stops Smoking at 76

Legendary rock artist Keith Richards is turning 77 years old, but the old age did not stop him in making a very big life decision. He has stopped smoking after decades of consuming cigarettes on a daily basis.

During his career, he was always fond of the “se*, dru*s, and rock ’n’ roll” lifestyle. However, prior to the big Rolling Stones tour that is set to start this May, the iconic performer decided to give up his greatest sin, smoking.

“Giving up nicotine is harder than giving up he**in,” Richards famously said back in 2018.

Their tour was originally planned for last year, but Mick Jagger, 76, had health issues so the famous band had to put it on hold until he gets better. At the start of 2019, the singer had an open-heart surgery. He has made a full recovery since and devoted himself to his daily activities.

The tour will cover 10 American cities, and both Jagger and Richards promised the fans shows for the ages. The two are 152 together, but are still going strong. They certainly don’t make them like this anymore!