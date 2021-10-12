15 New Facts We Learned From The KUWTK Reunion Special

After 20 seasons, the most famous reality TV family show is coming to an end. The Kardashian crew went through everything imaginable in a parson’s life in front of the camera for the world to see. However, some questions were left unanswered. Kardashians met for one last time to clear the air and hush the rumors. Here is what the reality stars said about the show when they sat down with Andy Cohen.

Kourtney wanted to end the show years ago

When asked which one of the Kardashian’s or Jenner’s women was the most eager to end the show all eyes went to Kourtney Kardashian. “I just felt like it wasn’t productive,” she said. “Like the time it was taking to film and the turnaround, then six months later the episode would air. It also just felt like a slightly toxic environment at times. Like we weren’t enjoying it,” she added.

Kim finally commented on the sex tape

It is widely known that Kim considers herself to be the founder of KUWTK due to her sex tape with a former boyfriend Ray J. When Kim was asked whether she thinks that the show would be a success without the sex scandal, she answered: “Probably not.” Kim also doesn’t plan to tell her kids about it, since “so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that”.

Kourtney was the hardest one to get along

Kris Jenner is a self-proclaimed “momager” of the five girls and she took the opportunity to comment on which one is the hardest one to manage. “I’m going to be honest, Kendall is the easiest [to manage],” Kris said, followed by hesitantly saying who is the hardest: “Kourtney”. Kendall is the youngest and Kourtney is the oldest daughter of Kris Jenner.

Kylie’s self-confidence relied on the size of her lips

Cohen asked Kylie about her insecurities playing the role when she decided to start a make-up company. “My love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips. I had really small lips, and I didn’t even think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said, ‘Oh my god, you’re such a good kisser but you have such small lips’ or something like that. From then on, I felt… un-kissable,” Kylie said.

“Then I got an obsession with makeup because I’d overline my lips and it just made me feel confident,” she added.

Kylie’s relationship with Tyga and Travis

Kylie’s relationship with rapper Tyga was part of the scenario in a few seasons. Today, the two have cut ties but stayed on a friend basis. When Cohen asked Kylie about Travis Scott not being in the show, she replied: “I guess just sometimes he didn’t want to be filmed, and I never pressured him to be on the show”.

Why Kylie hid her pregnancy?

Kylie was only 20 years old when she got pregnant with her daughter in 2018. The make-up mogul stayed in her Los Angeles home through the entire pregnancy, hiding from media and the fans. “I share so much of my life, I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me personally,” Kylie said. “I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinions. I think it was just something I needed to go through myself”.

Kris was against Kim’s marriage to Kris Humphries

The highly-publicized marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries lasted only 72 days. Kim talked about Kris being against the wedding and even suggested that Kim cancel the whole thing the night before. “Go. I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave, and I’ll handle it,” Kim recalled Kris saying.

Besides, the TV show had such high ratings that it would put into risk the whole reality business. When Cohen asked Kim whether she went on with the wedding because it was filmed, she said “Yes”. “I thought, okay. We’re filming this for a TV show,” she said. “If I leave, I’ll be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s going to be a huge joke”, Kim added.

Kim has some regrets about her second husband

“I totally handled it the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I just didn’t know to deal”, Kim said about her break-up with Kris Humphries. The SKIMS founder also admitted that she definitely owed Kris an apology. “He’s very faith-based and so I’m sure he would’ve loved to not have marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment… he marked fraud to get an annulment… that legally had to be written down. If I was mature, I would’ve wanted the annulment, too. I wish I was only married once,” she added.

Why are Kim and Kanye divorcing?

Cohen pushed on grilling Kim about her ongoing divorce from Kanye. However, Kim protected both of their privacies and gave a vague reply: “I don’t think I’d even say it here on TV, but it was not like one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision.”

Kim commented on their relationship as of now, and said that she will forever be “Kanye’s biggest fan”. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much. You know, that was my friend first and foremost, for a long time, and I can’t see that going away”, Kardashian said about their current relations.

Scott Disick’s obsession with young girls

Since divorcing Kourtney Kardashian in 2015 with whom he has three children, Scott has been dating much younger women. Sofia Richie with whom he was married from 2017 to 2020, was only 22 years old. After the split, Scott started dating a 20-year old Amelia Gray Hamlin. “Everybody gets this wrong. I don’t go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me because I look young!”.

Scott was also called out on his marriage with Kourtney when Cohen asked him if he would still be married to Kardashian if he was sober at the time, he eagerly said “Yes”. Kardashian agreed, saying: “Yeah, probably”.

Kendall would be an equestrian if she wasn’t modeling

Kendall talked about her career path if she wasn’t in the modeling business. “Honestly, I think I’d be in the Olympics,” she said. “I’d be going to the Olympics for horseback riding”. Kendall definitely got the competitive gene from her Olympian dad!

Kendall Jenner and David Booker’s relationship today

Kendall finally confirmed that she is dating basketball player David Booker after months of speculations. She further elaborated on being so secretive about her private life: “It’s always worked better for me that way. And no offense to my older sisters at all, but I think Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages, relationships, and breakups and do them pretty publicly”.

Khloe fess up to plastic surgery

Khloe confessed to having a nose job, but nothing else. “I’ve had one nose job – Dr. Raj Kanodia. Everyone gets so upset, like why don’t I talk about it, but no one’s ever asked me,” she continued. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s asked me about my nose. I’ve done injections. Not really Botox, I’ve responded horribly to Botox”, Khloe admitted. Just the nose, that’s it, guys!

Is Rob dating Khloe’s friend, Malika Haqq?

Even though Robert Jr. chose not to participate in the reality show, Cohen asked about the relationship status of the youngest Kardashian family member. Khloe confirmed that Rod is currently dating someone. When pushed to say whether it’s the Malika Haqq, Khloe said: “They’ve hooked up before” with Kim adding “They were dating-ish”.

Khloe was dumbfounded when rumors about Tristan’s cheating surfaced

When the news broke out that Tristan is cheating on Khloe, only a couple of days before she went into labor with their first child, the reality star said that she never suspected him making out with other women. “You know, just finding out two days before going into labor… I didn’t have enough time or energy to process what was happening”.