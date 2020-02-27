This Is the Picture Kate Middleton Does Not Want You to See

Princess Kate Middleton, who married Prince William, came from a wealthy family who could provide everything for her, so not many things in her life have changed when she became a member of the royal family. But her style and appearance changed completely.

Today, she is considered a fashion icon. The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is always well-groomed, and her outfits are always highly rated by the fashion critics.

Now, a humorous photo appeared on Instagram, showing what the princess looked like before and after stepping into the royal duties. Kate surely wishes this picture had never seen daylight.

She met William during her university days, but then she did not resemble this woman who she is today, at least not physically.