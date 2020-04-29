Kate Beckinsale Deals With An Obsessed Fan

One of the most famous Hollywood stars Kate Beckinsale, 46, had to alert the police after being followed to her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The famous actress experienced a scary scenario and had to include the police. Somebody, possibly a fan, followed her and left an orange bag in front of her house.

The police came quickly and found one person near the property. They checked the person and the perimeter and found a suspicious bag. Kate did not come outside and was quite shocked by the whole experience.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time she has had to deal with intruders. Back in 2017, the LAPD arrested a fan who was waiting for her to leave the house, so that they could meet.