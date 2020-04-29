Celebrities

Harrison Ford Casually Walks Home From a Tennis Math

by Zarko85
Hollywood superstar Harrison Ford, 77, was seen in a very casual outfit in Los Angeles, following a tennis match at his friend’s house in the neighborhood.

Even though he is approaching 80, he stays active and works out whenever he can. Since his friend has a tennis court, they decided to play some matches during quarantine.

Source: backgrid.com

The Han Solo and Indiana Jones actor wore a sporty combination, including a grey T-shirt, green shorts, and white sneakers. He completed the look with a dark blue bandanna and sunglasses, but no mask.

Source: Instagram.com

In his left hand, he carried a red and pink Wilson tennis bag with his equipment inside. He later drank ate some kind of a cookie and drank water.

Avatar

