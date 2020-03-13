Kardashian Sister Came Across a Creepy Prophecy

Kim Kardashian, 39, has Tweeted a screenshot from a book by a clairvoyant from 2008, in which the author predicts the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Before her passing in 2013, Sylvia Brown prophesized that the deadly outbreak would happen this year, out of nowhere, and disappear suddenly without a trace. She added that it would return in 2030, and then disappear forever.

Kim’s older sister Kourtney, 40, sent her the picture. The extract from the book reads the following:

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments. Almost more baffling that the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely.”

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

It is creepy how right this prediction was, and it almost seems planned. All that is left to be seen is if it will truly go away suddenly, and if it will come back again in 2030.

Make sure to stay safe and keep everyone around you safe, by washing your hands multiple times per day, using disinfectants, and avoiding public gatherings as much as you can!