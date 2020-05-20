Kanye West’s Former Bodyguard Claims Spills The Beans on His Former Employee

Steve Stanulis, the former bodyguard employee of the famous rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, 42, spilled some tasty and juicy tea on his former boss. He claims West is without a doubt the “neediest” and “moodiest” celebrity in the world.

Steve was fired from the job in 2016 and has since commented on his experiences from the days he protected Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, 39. When he was just starting, he had a bad experience in an elevator with Kanye.

The rapper had a nervous breakdown over Steve not knowing which elevator button to press to his fashion studio. He threw things at him and yelled, “So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?”

To this, Stanulis replied, “bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you pressing and then I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.” He adds, “It happened on numerous occasions, I would give him the one, two, three, and he would always go for the first option.”

Furthermore, Stanulis says Kanye is the “worst tipper” of any celebrity he has had the celebrity of working with. Kanye also never allowed him to walk in front of him if there were paparazzi, so that he would not be “in his shot”.

“I don’t know who’s who. If it’s somebody I don’t recognize, I don’t know what your intentions are. So, technically, I’m supposed to walk in front of you, to make sure you’re OK. But [West] got mad at me for being in his shot. Like, are you serious? He was worried about me being in his shot, you know, for either a TMZ video or Daily Mail or whatever. Instead of saying ‘thank you,’ he was mad at me for being in his shot.”

The bodyguard continued reminiscing on the times for the “Hollywood Raw Podcast,” saying, “We don’t have to be best friends. But if I’m there to protect you, if something happens and in some sort of way, I get hurt, or you’re expecting me to do something like jump in front of you, you’ve got to have some level of respect. You can’t look at those guys as beneath you. ‘Cause you know they’re the first f—ing guys you’re going to look for when something happens. So what comes around goes around.”

In addition, Kanye asked him to be “10 paces behind him on a city street,” which practically beats the purpose of having a bodyguard. These were only some of his “ridiculous rules,” which is how Steve puts it. Except calling him moody and needy, and claiming he is the worst tipper no matter who he tips, he also called Kanye “the hardest worker.”

Steve also worked for Leo DiCaprio, whom he called “the nicest celebrity,” Tobey Maguire, saying he is “the kindest,” and Robert Downey Jr. whom he dubbed “the biggest partier.” What a resume!