Kanye West Becomes The Second Billionaire in The Hip-Hop Industry

Famous magazine “Forbes” has revealed that hip-hop artist and designer Kanye West is now the second in his line of work to become a billionaire. Kanye’s close friend and associate Jay-Z was the first rapper/hip-hop artist to become a billionaire.

According to the American business magazine, the rapper and fashion mogul has a net worth of over $1.3 billion. Most of his wealth comes from his sneaker line, Yeezy, which as a brand is worth $1.26 billion.

For Kanye, music is only a small part of his immense wealth. Although he is among the top selling and rated artists in the last two decades, his label GOOD Music and the rights to his complete discography come around at “only” $90 million, according to “Forbes”.

Furthermore, West owns $81 million in property, $21 million in land, $17 million in cash, and $35 million in stocks. However, Kanye being Kanye, he believes “Forbes” underestimated him and says he is actually worth closer to $3.3 billion. He was also angry because they left him off their yearly billionaire list.

“Forbes” cleverly replied to him, stating they used the same rules as when they estimated Donald Trump’s wealth. They say, “Take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by 3, and start honing from there.”

Kanye replied to the magazine as well, saying, “You know what you’re doing. You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye down and take it anymore in Jesus name.”