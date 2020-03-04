Celebrities

Kanye West Sang With the Church Choir

by Elsa Stringer
American rapper Kanye West, 42, sang along with ta church choir on Sunday. He joint together his two greatest passions, music and fashion, and held a ceremony with his gospel choir in a church in Paris.

He held this mass on Sunday morning, at the Bouffes du Nord in the famous La Chapelle part of Paris. A day before his “West’s Yeezy Season 8” saw the light of day, West introduced his new line.

He also had some important help from his daughter North, 6. This was her first public speaking performance.
The members of his choir wore pieces from his fashion, all colorless and baggy designs. His wife Kim Kardashian West, 39, was also present at the show.

The proud mom shared a touching message on her Twitter account, referencing her daughter’s on stage stunt. She wrote, “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show!”


Kanye West started his gospel choir in 2019, and has been performing almost every Sunday. They have even hosted masses in prisons.

