Are Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Fighting In Quarantine?

Quarantine might have taken its toll on the Kardashian-West household. According to a source familiar with the dealings of the celebrity star couple, there is trouble in paradise.

The pair is allegedly constantly fighting at the moment. They have been renting a Malibu home with their four children for the duration of quarantine. Now, there are reports that they live in opposite parts of the villa because they cannot stand each other.

“Kim and Kanye are constantly fighting during the pandemic. Kim cannot stand being locked in with her husband and children. She is frustrated with her husband’s behavior . She thinks he is not contributing enough enough and that he is irresponsible towards their family. These days, they are keeping their distance so that things remain civilized.”

Last month, similar reports surfaced claiming Kanye and Kim were constantly arguing and fighting. That made Kanye take the kids to Wyoming so Kim can have some space and time for herself. The source continues, “Kim loves her kids, but like every mom she needs some time for herself. She needs a break from them and their constant noise in the house.” It really seems that North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are a handful!