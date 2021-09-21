Kanye Cheated On Kim After She Gave Birth To Their Second Child

Kanye West cheated on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian right after they had their second child Saint in 2015. The “other woman” was reportedly an A-list singer that kept him company at his downtown LA bachelor pad.

Supposedly, the affair put a strain on their marriage, but the couple managed to overcome the difficulties. At the time Kim was exceptionally vulnerable considering that she just gave birth and her self-confidence was at the lowest point. The reality star was breastfeeding through many sleepless nights while struggling with extra weight. The source close to the family said: “Kim wasn’t feeling herself – the breastfeeding, the extra weight, the baby in the bedroom, the early morning exercise routines and juice diets – and Kanye was out late a lot”.

During this time, Kanye was living away from their Hollywood mansion in his bachelor pad where he made the music for his tenth album “Donde”. Along with the music came a lot of partying which further alienated him from his family. The insider candidly stated: “Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer. At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn’t going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he’d been partying late in the studio”.

Kim and Kanye wed on May 24th, 2014 in a lavish ceremony attended by many celebrities. During their marriage, the couple welcomed four children – daughter North (born June 15, 2013), son Saint (born December 5, 2015), daughter Chicago (born January 15, 2018), and son Psalm (born May 9, 2019). Despite having it all, successful careers, a $60 million mansion, and a beautiful family, the two didn’t last. The KKW beauty mogul filed for divorce in February of 2021. The reason behind the split is not revealed. Obviously, Kanye’s affair shaken their marriage to the core but the couple went on to have two more children after the cheating scandal.

On one of the KUWTK last shows, Kim vaguely explained the cause of their split saying: “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. In no way would I want someone to think that I didn’t give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There’s nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself”.

Regardless of filing divorce papers, Kim continued to support her disloyal husband. When Kanye published his album, his wife was there to not only cheer him on but to actively partake in it. Kardashian showed up at the stage alongside Kanye wearing a wedding dress and a veil for the faux wedding. Hopefull fans started speculating about the possible reconciliation, but so far the two stayed separated.

However, the 44-year old rapper talked about the affair in his song “Hurricane”. According to the sharp ear of the fans and media alike, the lyrics are clearly referring to the cheating matter: “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin'”.