Kanye Goes Into Jealous Rage Amid Kim Kardashian’s Romance With Pete Davidson

Kanye West seems to be in denial about his current relationship status. A few days ago, Ye made an appearance at Revolt TV when he was asked to comment on recent rumors about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s supposed romance.

Wiggling his way out of the uncomfortable question, Kanye spun the conversation in a different direction saying that Kim is still his wife, claiming that he didn’t receive any paperwork regarding the court proceedings. The rapper refused to comment on photos of Kim and Pete holding hands or having a romantic dinner on Staten Island.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

Just last week, SKIMS founder and Pete Davidson were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California having a double date with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. During the outing, Kim and Pete were seen holding hands while on a rollercoaster, the insider told People. Days later, according to TMZ, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner on the rooftop of the Campania restaurant. Supposedly, the comedian arranged a special experience for his girlfriend.

Another inside source denied any romantic implications saying for People: “They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out”.

Kim and Pete did a gig on Saturday Night Live just last month playing a scene from “Alladin”. Pete, in Alladin costume, said: “Jasmine, as we start getting more intimate, I’m just a little concerned that physically, I can’t handle you…If we go all the way, you might like break me…My thing might just break. Look at us. You’re a lot of woman and I’m so frail because all I eat is stolen bread. I want to do everything with you, see the world, laugh together, sing songs and do sex.” His darling “Jasmine” reassured him: “Aladdin, don’t worry. I’m sure that you’re more than enough man for me”.

However, Kim just might be in one of those rebound relationships. A source close to the mom of four said that Kim really enjoys that Pete is such a relaxed guy, and they plan to be together when Kim visits New York on occasions. Kanye, on the other hand, was repulsed seeing his soon-to-be ex-wife displaying public affection with anyone while their divorce is still pending. “He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God'”, a source close to Kanye said for Hollywood Life.

The reality star filed for a divorce back in February of this year citing “irreconcilable differences”. By now, Kanye surely got divorce papers served, but obviously hasn’t accepted the new situation. Truth be told, at moments, Kim and Kanye acted like the reconciliation might be in near future, like when the KUWTK star showed up wearing a wedding dress for the promotion of Ye’s new album. Nevertheless, Kardashian stayed firm on her decision to end the marriage after seven years.

Kanye did make a reference to his ex-wife’s Saturday Night Live performance when she was commenting about their divorce. “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together”, the rapper responded clearly irritated with the notion.

Although Kim didn’t comment on Kanye’s latest cries to get back together, various sources close to the reality star had plenty to say. “Kanye said that he hasn’t seen the divorce papers and this is not true. Just because he hasn’t signed them doesn’t mean he hasn’t seen them. You better bet he’s going to get those papers fast”, the insider told Hollywood Life, adding that the time to save the marriage is up.

Kim is supposedly fully aware of Yeezy’s feelings for her but has no plans to go back to the way they were. The influential socialite and successful businesswoman considers herself single. Maybe Scott Disick and Kanye West could arrange some comforting boys’ night out and help each other out.