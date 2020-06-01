Julia Roberts Wears a Barack Obama Surgical Mask

Hollywood actress and director Julia Roberts, 52, was pictured wearing a very special surgical mask amidst the still-ongoing coronavirus scare.

The famous actress sported a mask with an image of the former President of the United States Barack Obama, 58. Around six months ago, Roberts went on a trip to Asia with Obama’s wife Michelle Obama, 56, so this is a clear evidence of how close she is to the couple. The two ladies went to Vietnam and visited the Long An Province.

The paparazzi snapped Roberts as she stepped out of her Malibu home on Thursday afternoon. She went shopping at the Malibu Country Mart and had a very casual outfit on.

The Oscar winner looked barely recognizable in a wide denim shirt, black sweatpants, and red and black checkered boots. She also wore sunglasses and tied her hair in a bun. Alongside her mask, she could have passes as an ordinary person walking around, as her face was almost completely covered.

The State of California is slowly easing on their COVID-19 measures, but Julia Roberts took no chances and opted to showcase her special mask. The star of “Pretty Woman” is very close to the Obamas, who consider her an important family friend.

source: dailymail.co.uk