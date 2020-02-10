Halle Berry Stuns With Instagram Photo

Famous Hollywood actress Halle Berry, 53, uploaded a breathtaking sweaty photo to her Instagram account. She is famous for her sexy photoshoots and provocative styling every once in a while, and her 5.9 million followers know they can expect a new treat at any moment.

However, her latest few uploads left little to the imagination, including the latest photo where she is posing in a boxing outfit with a stomach-deep cut. She has boxing gloves on, and several necklaces. That is it, as she does not seem to be wearing any other clothes except the revealing white “shirt”.

The post has almost 300,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments. The caption is lengthy:

“Welcome to an EXTRA special edition of #FitnessFriday!! For the last two years, you’ve showed up, showed out and shared this crazy fitness adventure with me and @peterleethomas! I’m so eternally grateful for you guys, and wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together – I’m thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, rē•spin by Halle Berry!! To introduce you to the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing back to back #PHITTalks using rē•spin pieces, and this week? We’re talking about the subject y’all can NOT stop asking about – Core work!! Check stories for more. Can’t wait to meet the collection?? Find it at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle stores all over the U.S. – and don’t forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥️”

At the moment, she is getting in shape for her upcoming role in “Bruised”, where she will act and direct. She will portray MMA fighter Jackie Justice. In a leaked photo from the set, the actress shocked everyone with her transformation. She perfectly nailed down the look of a struggling athlete trying to get back in shape and revive her career.