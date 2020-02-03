Johnny Depp’s Daughter Leaves Little to the Imagination at BAFTAs 2020

The daughter of famous actor Johnny Depp and actress Vanessa Paradis, a young model and actress Lily-Rose Depp donned a daring look at last night’s 73rd BAFTA in London.

Lily-Rose shone on the red carpet in Chanel’s black lacy bodysuit, over which she wore a sheer dress. The young actress decided to go braless, which draw the attention of both men and women at the award ceremony.

As she posed on in front of the cameras, she also showed off her cream panties, which were clearly visible under the transparent dress. When it comes to accessories, Lily-Rose Depp chose a diamond cuff bracelet and high peep-toe heels.

There is no doubt that Depp’s and Vanessa’s daughter looks great in a bold bodysuit, though some feel that her outfit was inappropriate for the red carpet and many were feeling uncomfortable around her.

At the BAFTA 2020, the absolute winner was Sam Mendes’s with his movie “1917”, which won a total of seven awards out of nine for which he was nominated. The movie received the awards for best film, best British film, best director and best cinematography, also production design, visual effects, and sound. Sam Mendez was named Best Director, giving him a big lead in the Oscar race.

The Supporting Actor Award was given to Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), and as Pitt, due to his “family responsibilities,” did not come to London, Margot Robbie accepted his award and read his message as well.

Renee Zellweger won the Best Actress Award. Last year, she thrilled the audience and critics with her interpretation of Judy Garland in “Judy.”

The Golden Mask for Supporting Actress was given to Laura Dern for the movie “Marriage story.” Lora Dern has also been nominated for an Oscar and has already won a Golden Globe for the same film.

The best costumes were worn in the movie “Little Women,” while the movie “Bombshell” (where Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman changed their appearance) won the Best makeup.