Was J Lo’s Super Bowl Half-Time Performance a Political Statement Against Trump?

by Tracy Finke
The part of the Jennifer Lopez’s performance at Super Bowl’s halftime, in which she was wearing a Porto Rican flag, was rated by the U.S. media as a provocation of the president Donald Trump. Her move is considered to be a denouncement of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Jennifer and her 11-year-old daughter Emme performed Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born In The USA” and the 50-year-old singer proudly carried the Puerto Rican flag all along. After some time, dancers removed the flag, which also depicted the U.S. flag on the back.

Lopez was born in the Bronx, and her parents are from Puerto Rico. The singer has always proudly emphasized her Latin origins in public.

In addition to the media reporting that it was a political statement against Donald Trump, social media users also were harping about it, and many have rated her move as – correct one.

By the way, Shakira, 43, who also performed at the halftime of the Super Bowl, said before the performance that it was “super important for two Latina women to be headlining the Super Bowl, especially right now in Trump’s America.”

J Lo has, quite clearly, the same attitude, given her pre-Super Bowl message: “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do.”

