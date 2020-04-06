Celebrities

Jessie J and Channing Tatum Broke up Again?

by Tracy Finke
Channing Tatum and Jessie J looked happier than ever in January when they announced they were together again, but the romance did not last long.

Image source: newsfeeds.media

The famous 39-year-old actor and the 32-year-old singer have split up amicably, but a source close to the couple says they are still in touch. The Sun writes that Tatum is quite active on dating apps.

Image source: Instagram

“Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that. That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out”, their friend said.

The actor and singer are open to meeting new people, but everyone who knows them says they wouldn’t be surprised if they decide to reunite again.

Image source: Pinterest

Fans noted that Channing hadn’t written anything on social media about her birthday last Friday, and because of that, they began speculating that they were no longer together. They have been in a relationship since 2018.

Tracy Finke

