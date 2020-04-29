Celebrities

Jessica Alba and Her Daughter Dance in Matching Outfits in the New Video

by Tracy Finke
Hollywood actress Jessica Alba danced in her backyard in the company of her 11-year-old daughter Honor, about whom many would at first think that she was her sister.

Jessica, 38, is one of those who couldn’t resist the magic of the popular TikTok app, so she danced rehearsed choreography with her daughter on the song “Hustle & Flow” to delight her followers.

The mother and daughter also matched their clothing for the occasion, opting for the same swimwear, shirts, and straw hats. Given Jessica’s youthful look, it’s tough to judge who is who in the video.

Jessica got Honor while married to Cash Warren, and she has 8-year-old Haven and 2-year-old Hayes with him. The family is in isolation together at their Los Angeles home, valued at $ 10 million.

She often shares glimpses of their everyday life on social networks, and so recently, she posted a video in which she danced with her husband and often shared skincare and beauty tips with her fans.

