French Model Jessica Aidi Has a Bikini Malfunction on Tulum Beach

by Tracy Finke
French model Jessica Aidi drew all the attention during her vacation on Tulum beach in Mexico.

Image source: profimedia.com

The girlfriend of famous Paris Saint-Germain football player Marco Veratti is currently vacationing in the famous Mexican resort with her friends, and the girls made quite a sight on one of the beaches.

Image source: profimedia.com

We all know how difficult it is to change your swimsuit on the beach, and Jessica found herself in this situation. When she realized that she would not be able to do it in some hidden place, she got undressed and left little to the imagination.

Jessica ignored all the cameras pointed at her and decided to stand up in a tiny bikini.

Image source: profimedia.com

Once again, Jessica Aidi proved that she looks great without any beautifying filters. She showed that she is in great shape also.

Image source: profimedia.com

At the moment, this model from France has 116,000 followers on Instagram, but since 2019 her heart belongs only to 27-year-old Marco Veratti. The two were first spotted together at the Monaco Grand Prix in May last year.

Image source: profimedia.com

Tracy Finke

