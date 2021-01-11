Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2021

Jennifer Lopez wears many hats. She is a singer, dancer, actress, producer, fashion designer, and businesswoman and she is successful in all of those roles. From the early 1990s to today, she is one of the most successful celebrities in the world.

Childhood

Jennifer Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, in Bronx, New York. Her parents are from Puerto Rico, Guadalupe Rodríguez and David López. Guadalupe and David had two more daughters.

The oldest, Leslie, and the youngest, Lynda, is a journalist. Jennifer started taking singing and dancing lessons when she was five. Her first performances were with her school when she was seven. Jennifer graduated Catholic Preston High School.

Her parents insisted that she goes to a college, so she enrolled at Baruch College, but dropped out after the first year to pursue an acting career.

Early Career

After several smaller roles, J Lo got a job as a backup dancer for the New Kids on the Block in 1991. After that, she was hired as a Fly Girl dancer on the television program In Living Color.

She moved to Los Angeles and remain with the series for two seasons. She started getting small movie roles, and in 1997, she appeared next to Jack Nicholson and Stephen Dorf in Blood and Wine. In the same year, Selena, a biopic about Selena Quintanilla-Pérez with Perez in the leading role, came out. It was the movie that launched her into the stardom.

She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Selena, not to mention a million-dollar fee, making her the highest-paid Hispano actress in history. Further hits followed, like Anaconda, U Turn, and Out of Sight with George Clooney.

After a short break, she returned to cinemas with The Cell. In 2001, she appeared in The Wedding Planner with Mathew McConaughey. Enough came out in 2002, as well as Maid in Manhattan. The string of successful movies continues, capping the list with her 2019 hit Hustler.

Music Career

Jennifer released her debut single If You Had My Love in 1999. The song climbed to the top of Billboard 100, making her the only artist with a number one debut single next to Britney spears.

The full album, called On the 6, was released in the same year and J Lo became a pop star as well. Her next album J Lo was an even bigger hit, followed closely by This is Me…Then. She released Rebirth in 2005, followed by Como Ama Una Mujer, Brave, Love?, and finally A.K.A. in 2014.

Business Career

Among other things, J Lo has a $2 billion perfume company, Jennifer Lopez Beauty. Currently, they have 52 scents in their portfolio, with new ones added every year. She also owns J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez clothing company.

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2021

At the moment, Jennifer Lopez net worth is estimated to over $400 million. Considering her career is still in full swing and she pulls around $40 million annually, that figure is bound to increase sharply in the future.