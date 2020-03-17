Jennifer Lopez Has a Brand New Look

Pop star Jennifer Lopez, 50, has surprised her fans and the media again, this time with a brand new transformation.

The superstar singer looks younger than ever with the newest hair look. She showed off her dazzling hairstyle that now features large blonde streaks throughout her famous brown hair.

She posted the beautiful photo to her Instagram page, where more than 116.4 million people follow her. She scraped her hair all the way back so that it does not get in her face. This gave her a slick look, which she completed with a fierce facial expression while looking at the camera.

View this post on Instagram 💚 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:34am PDT

J. Lo also showed of her neon yellow nails, and she had three rings on her hand. She also wore rectangular earrings, and had full makeup on, including eyeliner, eyeshadow, bronzer, highlighter, neutral lipstick, and foundation.

The post currently has over 2 million likes and nearly 15,000 comments. Her followers are praising her newest look, saying how gorgeous and young she looks. She truly is like fine wine!