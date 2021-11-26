Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Near-Death Experience During An Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence recounted a real-life, on the brink of death experience onboard the private plane that suffered an all-engine flameout.

Right after the crew of Darren Aronofsky’s film “Mother!” wrapped up, Lawrence boarded the plane that was supposed to take her from Louisville, KY to New York City. A loud bang put the plane in an erratic motion causing the pressure change in the cabin. The pilot of the privately-owned plane informed the passengers that they experience a flameout in one of the engines assuring them that will be making a safe single-engine landing in Buffalo, NY. At this moment the horror of the situation was starting to settle when the sudden and terrifying silence ensued.

“My skeleton was all that was left in the seat. We were all just going to die. I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry,'” Lawrence said. “I just felt guilty. Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here’s this little thing who didn’t ask to be a part of any of this.”

Still, there was the hope of landing the plane safely even without any engines. As they were nearing the airport, the actress could see fire trucks and emergency crews waiting for them. It was also the moment when Lawrence began praying. “Not to the specific God I grew up with because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy,” she said. “But I thought, Oh, my God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we’ll live.” Despite facing death, Jennifer was able to put some humor in her prayers: “Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. Wrap me in your hair-loving arms. Please don’t let me go bald”.

The plane hit the tarmac pretty hard, bouncing several times before the crew was able to stabilize its movements. Everyone on board was evacuated without suffering any injuries. However, the psychological scars stayed with Lawrence to this day. “It made me a lot weaker,” Lawrence said. “Flying is horrific and I have to do it all the time.”

Lawrence’s new movie, a sci-fi comedy, “Don’t Look Up” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio is set to come out on December 10th. The film will be streaming on Netflix beginning on December 24th. The movie started making waves even before it hit the theatres. Last week Vanity Fair discovered that the actress is paid $5 million less than her co-star DiCaprio. Still, Lawrence appears to be content with her paycheck.

“Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I’m extremely fortunate and happy with my deal. But in other situations, what I have seen — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity but they can’t tell you what exactly it is”, Lawrence elaborated.