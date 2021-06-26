Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Brad Pitt And Says “NO” To Dating Apps

Very few people are capable to forgive the cheating spouse and be friends afterward. Jennifer Aniston proved to be one of those rare humans that are beautiful inside and out. The 52-year old actress and media darling openly talked about her friendship with ex Brad Pitt with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM talk show.

The buzz about a former couple reuniting has never been louder due to both of them being single after their respective divorces – Aniston from Justin Theroux, and Pitt from Angelina Jolie. While Jennifer never talked about the infamous, highly publicized cheating scandal Pitt put her through, the actress was willing to say a few words about their relationship today. When asked about her recent work with Brad in September 2020 in a live reading table, and some alleged flirting between the two, Aniston said: “It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends. And we speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause, Sean Penn’s community relief nonprofit CORE”.

jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read. THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY 😂#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42 — thay | why women kill spoilers (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

Last week Aniston gave a lengthy interview for People magazine. The actress looked back at some tough times in her life like going through the divorce and being constantly harassed with questions about pregnancy rumors.

“I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being”, she says.

When it comes to dating Aniston took a stand on online dating: “Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it”. As for getting married again, the “Friends” actress said that it’s not part of her plans, but she remains open about it. For now, she would love to share her life with a “fantastic partner” regardless of “legal documents”. Aniston was married to Brad Pit from 2000 to 2005 and in 2015 she married Justin Theroux after seven years of dating only to divorce him three years later.

As for her ex, Brad Pitt, the actor went on to have six children with ex Angelina Jolie, three of which are their biological kids – twins Vivienne and Knox (2008), and daughter Shiloh (2006). The couple was married from 2014 till 2019 when the messy, lengthy divorce ensued that ended with the couple sharing custody of their underaged biological children.