Jason Derulo Net Worth 2020

Jason Derulo is a popular American singer who was born in 1989 in the United States of America. His original name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux. He is one of the most popular pop singers who managed to sell more than 30 million tracks and has 11 Platinum songs.

Derulo was born in Miami, and he was interested in music from his childhood. His first attempts of writing songs and singing were at the age of 8. When he was a teenager, Jason went to musical theatre and started his music career. He is also a succseful songwriter, with songs written for Lil Wayne, Diddy, Grant Goan, and many other artists.

Jason Derulo started his career especially as a songwriter, and after few years he tried to be a singer too, which led him to such a popularity that he has today. His debut song was Whatcha Say, from 2009.

This song had a great popularity among listeners, and being somewhere in the middle of the Top 100 charts in the United States is a great success for someone who is just on the start of the career.

Jasons first album is from 2010, and it was an instant success, with more than 40,000 being sold in the first week after the debut. Next year, he got on the scene with another album, Future History, with the Don`t Wanna Go Home as the most popular song from it. This album also had a great popularity, and it was around 10th place in top charts of Australia, New Zeeland, and England.

The year 2014 was especially successful for Jason Derulo, mostly because he became the most popular and listened male singer on the radio, with the 10th place in the Top 40 chart. Also, the year 2014 is special because of the debut of the album Tattoos. The most popular song from this album is Talk Dirty.

The song Talk Dirty lead Derulo to some new level of popularity, because everyone was listening to this song, even people who don`t like this genre of music knew about Derulo now. This song was on a fourth place of a US top 200 albums competition, and 44,000 singles was sold in first few days.

His most popular songs are In My Head from 2010, Trumpets from 2013, Tip Toe from 2017, and Goodbye from 2018. He is also a winner of a Teen Choice Award in 2010.

The highest number of his fans are teenagers, and the younger population really loves Derulo. His popularity is similar to some other singers such as Akon, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, and many more. He also has a lot of collaboration with a lot of other artists.

Jason Derulo is not one of the richest singers in the showbiz, but he has more than 10 millions of dollars as estimated net worth. Also, with a lot of concerts that he has, and number of his tracks that people are downloading from some platforms such as Spotify, or iTunes, we can only expect that his fortune will raise in the future. Also, since he is young, everyone is expecting to hear some new project, collaboration, and pop hit.