It’s Barron Trump’s B-Day; Melania Felicitated, Donald Didn’t !

Today is a special day. It's Barron Trump's birthday. Donald Trump's son turns fourteen today, and he got a lot of birthday wishes. But the most loving one comes from his mother, Melania Trump. This was expected as he is closer to his mom than to his father, POTUS.



Unfortunately for Barron, he had to spend his fourteenth birthday quarantined in the White House. We have a national emergency and coronavirus outbreak right now, and there was no way for him to go outside and be with his friends. Despite this, Melania did her best to make this day unique for him.

The First Lady used her official Twitter account, @FLOTUS, to wish her only son a happy birthday. It was not a pompous felicitation, as it’s not a good time for it because of the coronavirus outbreak. Melania shared a photo that showed number 14 and captioned the photo with: “Happy Birthday BWT.” She also added three heart emojis.

The BWT stands for Barron William Trump. This is the full name of Melania’s and Donald’s son. We must notice that POTUS did nothing to acknowledge that today is his youngest son’s birthday. Of course, Mr. Trump is busy handling the coronavirus outbreak. Today he had another address regarding the subject that plagues the entire United States.

Happy Birthday BWT ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0VlfMXFmd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 20, 2020

For one, we at least know that Barron is aware of his father’s job and the issues he must face every day. Only a few days ago, Donald Trump was asked if he talked with his son Barron about COVID-19 to which POTUS responded with: “I’ve spoken, actually, with my son [Barron]. He said, ‘How bad is this?’ It’s bad. It’s bad.”

Source: hollywoodlife.com