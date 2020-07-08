In this day and age, living space is at a premium. Whether you own a house and lot, or a condo unit, the monthly payments are very high. This can really put a strain on your finances and have you struggling every month just to meet the deadline payments. This is why a lot of people are trying out container homes.

These types of houses are created from recycled storage containers. These storage containers were once used to transport foodstuffs, electronics, and even cars by ship, and now they are made into highly versatile building materials.

In the past few years, they have become a popular choice for alternative housing. But why are they so popular? What are the features that may them so viable these days? Here are 7 Reasons why you should invest in a container home.

1. They are extremely durable

At first sight, container homes may seem a bit flimsy. We are so accustomed to wooden or concrete housing that we think any other alternative is inferior in comparison. But this is a total misconception. Remember, storage containers were created to hold precious cargo. They are meant to be nigh unbreakable. They are usually stored out in the open where they are exposed to the elements. They are supposed to be as rust-proof as possible and can handle falls and collisions with ease. So a home created from such sturdy constructs is extremely durable.

The storage containers are constructed from solid steel and are double layered for added protection. They are also tested for durability before being used. Overall, when it comes to durability, container houses are a match for any of its wooden or concrete counterparts.

2. They are easy to customize

One of the best things about storage houses is their relative ease of customizability. When you have a wooden or concrete house remodeled, it usually takes months and thousands of dollars to do properly. You will usually need contractors to get the remodeling done right. Materials can also be very expensive. This is where storage houses truly shine.

There are companies such as www.jjchouses.com that offer a myriad of storage house options. Their products range from porta potties to prefab houses made of storage containers. The best part is the fact that you can send them your design, and they can accurately follow it to the letter.

Container homes may seem simple and spartan for people who have never heard of them. But in truth the level of customizability for container homes is incredible. Using a storage container as the foundation for your home’s design, you will have a myriad of options to choose from. You can choose a more minimalist cottage-like design or even create a villa-like house with all the amenities you can think of.

3. They save on space

Storage container houses are perfect for saving up on space. They are technically the next stage of household efficiency and are perfect for minimalists. Storage houses are not meant to be crowded, so you are persuaded to use every bit of space that you have. You are also forced to minimize having too much furniture because they may make your living space too crowded. Luckily, most storage houses have built-features such as bed-space, lighting, cabinets, and even sinks to maximize the living space as much as possible.

4. Easy to assemble and disassemble

As it was stated earlier, prefab houses are easy to assemble. These prefab houses are constructed in a way, that you can assemble them with minimal help. They are also easy to disassemble and can be taken down and be ready for transport in record time. All in all, container homes are extremely efficient.

5. Good for the environment

Container homes are also very good for the environment. They are all made up of used storage units that have been discarded. These units would have ended up in the bottom of the ocean or in a junkyard. As it was stated earlier storage containers are very durable, and it is almost impossible for them to naturally decompose. So they would just end up as contributors to pollution. By being recycled into prefab houses, they are made into reusable resources. Live a more earth-friendly life now, and invest in your very own container home.

6. They are very portable

Portability is a key feature of container homes. Although they can be built with concrete floors, they can also be customized to be more portable. You can even place your container home on top of a wheeled platform, and convert it into a wheeled container home. This cancels out the need for owning or renting a lot. You can even live a more nomadic lifestyle where you travel from one city to another. The whole world can truly be your home.

7. Very affordable

Compared to their wooden and concrete counterparts, storage containers are very affordable. They are made up of reusable materials and are easier to construct. This cancels out the need for expensive building materials and hiring contractors. Container homes are also very easy to maintain because they are impervious to termites and other destructive factors that could destroy a home.

Conclusion

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Container home have been gaining a great deal of popularity. Which makes sense, because they are not only affordable but customizable as well. Living in a container home may take some time to get used to, but its efficiency and customizability will win you over every time.