The Internet Makes Fun of YFN Lucci’s Teeth After He Removes Diamond Grill

The rapper YFN Lucci recently shared with his Instagram followers a video in which he is removing his permanent diamond grill, which he allegedly paid $120.000. Soon he regretted his decision after Internet trolls made fun of his real teeth.

The 29-year-old star posted on Instagram Stories a video in which he is at the dentist’s office as the doctor removes his jewelry from his teeth. After the procedure was done, Lucci shared with his 3.9 million followers a picture of him smiling. “Where yo b***h at n***a,” Reginae Carter’s ex-boyfriend captioned the photo.

Social media users wasted no time and ridiculed his real teeth. “That man look like he’s been chewing on rocks all quarantine”, one wrote, and another added: “Bruh been chewing on bricks all his life.”

“He ain’t humping nobody on the balcony or all outside w them teeth,” one person said. Some noted that the rapper “should’ve been fixed his teeth instead of buying cars.”

“Yo, I’m ctfu. Why would he ever take the picture & upload it”, “Management should’ve suggested that this not be posted!”, “And he really had the audacity to play Reginae with them baby teeth”, some of the comments read.