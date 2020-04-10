How to Train Like Victoria’s Secret Model – 2020 Guide

Victoria’s Secret Models look so perfect like they won the genetic lottery jackpot! These are the most wanted women in the entire world. When they do a show, you can be sure that everyone is watching.

Their bodies are their tools and even though we may think that they don’t do any exercises and look like this all the time, that is not entirely the case. Yes, they are beautiful. Yes, they have a great foundation. However, they work very hard to come to the point to walk the runway in the underwear and look flawless. Here are a few tips to look like them!

1. Train hard

Usually, models have personal trainers that help them sculpt their bodies. Personalized workout regimes are the best because every girl is different and with the different problem areas to work on. When you get the workout plan, you need to fully commit to working out. No cheating! Models don’t skip on their workout routine because they always keep in mind the way they want to look. If you listen to the models talking about their workouts, you will notice that they will wake up at 4 am just to be able to do their morning workout. Set everything else aside and do what you have to in order to get the body you want!

In order to stay motivated, dress something tight and put mirrors around, so you can see the way your body looks. This will help you to do the exercises properly, but also to mind your posture and start appreciating your body more. The crucial thing to achieving what you want is loving yourself enough to be the best you can be.

2. Set goals

If you start working out without any special plan, you will probably just give up pretty fast. But, thinking about the goal you gave for next week will keep you motivated. If you set a goal to train 3 times a week, it will be a realistic plan that you can stick to.

Models usually intensify their training before important shows when they know that millions of people will be watching. The official Victoria’s Fashion Show is a true treat, but it’s no joke for sure. They carry wings that are pretty heavy and use high heels. Even though when we look at them it looks like it’s a piece of cake, you can bet that there are countless hours of training behind it.

3. Incorporate working out into your life

Models are often on the road, making it impossible to go to the gym regularly, but it doesn’t mean that they skip the training. No way! They use the advantages of technology and use every chance they get to sweat a little. You can train with the local team, go for a run on the beach, do Pilates, find an online yoga class, use Skype to train with your personal trainer. If you are one of those people who always say that they don’t have time, you should know that the training that models do usually last from half an hour up to an hour and 15 minutes. So, are you saying that you are so busy that you can’t do at least half an hour of workout? We didn’t think so.

4. Rest

No one can train all the time. It is not healthy or normal. Models usually create a plan they can stick to and have plenty of time to rest as well. Sleep is essential for recovering and energizing, so you can commit to the obligations the next day and give your muscles a chance to rejuvenate. Use a sleep mask if you are having trouble sleeping.

Relax and have a bubble bath before going to bed because it will help you sleep better. Set days of the week for resting. The schedule will depend on your personal preferences. While some models prefer to train every other day, some choose to train 3 days in a row and then rest one day. Find the pattern that feels good for you and stick to it.

5. Eat well

You should know that being hungry is not an option. Models work with the nutritionists that are the best in business and they are very committed and responsible. Eating high-quality meals is essential for chiseling your muscles, so you can proudly show your body on the beach. Some models even take pictures of the menu and then consult with their trainers and nutritionists about the meal they should eat. It is important that the meals contain all the nutrients, but it is essential to say that cheat meals are absolutely banned from the lives of models. If you are serious about getting into shape, this is certainly something to forget about!

The great thing about having a meal plan is that you don’t need to give it a second thought at all, everything is there laid out for you. Of course, it may be challenging for you to stick to the plan, but if the models can do it, you can do it too! Since there are small meals regularly, you won’t feel hungry at all, the cravings will probably be the thing of the past, so it is really nice. With the complete menu planned for you, you won’t need to think about calories or counting them which can be especially liberating.

Usually, the models need from 3 weeks to 3 months to get in shape. The time you will need will largely depend on the overall state your body is in and the intensity of the workouts. Create a plan that you can commit to and then do every day as much as you can to get a little closer to your goal. Remember, nutrition and the training go hand in hand, so don’t leave anything out. Give yourself a chance to relax, so you can proceed with your training with fresh energy and motivation.