Checklist for Various House Cleaning Material

Every process needs some preparation, and cleaning your house too requires excellent both physical and psychological planning. Cleaning, however, will not be complete without various house cleaning materials. It is, therefore, essential to confirm all the tools and equipment you need before getting down to the actual task.

The critical aspect of cleaning material and equipment is establishing the role of each and the point at which it will be needed. Besides, you need the knowledge to operate some machinery and be able to follow the manufacturer’s equipment for both cleaning materials and products. Here’s a checklist of cleaning materials that you must consider having before getting down to your cleaning job. We’ve segmented the cleaning job into various phases to make it easier for you.

Cleaning the Floors

Your floor is the surface that takes up most of the bulk work. It is also one that can easily get stained from spilled substances. Depending on the kind of floor you have, thorough cleaning using the appropriate equipment and products,

What you need:

Vacuum Cleaner

Bucket

Mops, towels, and soft cloths.

Scrub brush

How you clean your floor mainly depends on what kind of floor you have. For instance, if your floor is fully carpeted or partially carpeted, the vacuum cleaner may be all you need to keep your space clean.

However, for tiled and cemented floors, you will need soft towels as well as scrub brushes to clean up. For the slippery floor, just a little soap and water be enough, unless you need to carry out some thorough polishing with cleaning agents.

Cleaning the Kitchen

Unlike other spaces in the house, a kitchen is a sensitive place where high levels of hygiene are required at all times. For this reason, frequently cleaning up the kitchen maintains high standards of hygiene and minimizes the level of contamination.

To clean up the kitchen, you need the following materials, among others:

Scrubbing sponges

Some white vinegar

Warm water

Soft pieces of cloth

Oven cleaner

All-purpose cleaner.

An easy way of cleaning up the kitchen is by dividing it into various segments. Surfaces such as the cabinets, the shelves, the kitchen tables, sinks, and the kitchen floor all need different cleaning approach.

According to Thehousewire, it is essential to use disinfectants in the kitchen and on several surfaces as this allows you to kill germs. Foodstuff will always attract microorganisms, and the kitchen needs a frequent and thorough cleaning.

Other sensitive equipment such as the oven also requires special attention. It’s advisable to follow the manufacturer’ s guideline when cleaning it up. Also, the kind of disinfectants needed for storage cabinets must be safe to avoid causing contamination and

The kitchen also demands that the walls and the ceiling be kept very clean. Quite often, fumes and smoke attaches on the wall and ceilings calling for thorough washing with detergents and any other substance that can clean it up. Sometimes, cleaning the kitchen perfectly is a daunting task that requires a lot of commitment, given the levels of cleanliness demanded.

Cleaning the Bathroom

This is yet another space where high levels of hygiene must be observed. The bathroom is not only a personal space but one that equally demands close attention at any given time.

What you need:

Toilet brush

All-purpose cleaner

Tile cleaner

Grout brush

Rubber gloves

The sensitivity of the bathroom as a place that can pose a risk to health cannot be underestimated.

The bathroom and toilet require a dedicated brush to that you can control the spread of germs through the other rooms.

In most cases, the bathroom is adequately tiled, which allows easier cleaning and pointing out unnecessary spots and stains within your surface. Take this exercise as a way of disinfecting your bathroom. Pay attention to spaces such as sinks and bathtubs any time you do your cleaning.

Cleaning the Living area

Perhaps this forms one of the most used spaces and heavily shared among occupants of the house. For this reason, high standards of cleanliness must be maintained. It is also an area that has the potential of accumulating a significant amount of dirt. This may come from wall hangings, table decorations, bookshelves, electronics, and others.

What you need:

Water bucket

Mop

Scrubbing brush

Vacuum cleaner( if the room is carpeted)

Soft sponges

Glass cleaner

Cleaning the Bedrooms

Perhaps the bedrooms make some of the areas that offer easy cleaning around your property, particularly if there is proper maintenance at all times. This notwithstanding, your bedrooms may considerably accumulate dirt and even pose a health risk if left unattended.

The procedure for cleaning the bedrooms is similar to that of the living area, although other factors such as the size of the bedroom and the various items found inside will also determine and dictate your approach to the process.

Cleaning the Windows

For proper ventilation and a clear view from your windows, you need to clean up the windows regularly. Cleaning windowpanes is sometimes challenging to a lot of people, primarily where proper materials are not used and when the right procedures aren’t followed. On the other hand, shiny window panes give a sense of satisfaction and allow enough light and proper ventilation into your room.

What you need:

Warm water,

Squeegee

Sponge/Cloths

The squeegee method is probably the easiest because all you need is some water mixed with a soap-cleaning agent, and you are ready to go. Some people opt for vinegar as a homemade remedy. It works very well, especially in killing germs. An old trick used to clean windows is drying the window panes with softened newspapers. This ensures that you avoid streaking and leaves the windows shiny.

Conclusion

Although most of the materials you need to get clean surfaces around your home are the same, they may vary depending on the room and the surface being cleaned. Surfaces such as wooden floors require a different approach, and sometimes you may call in an expert for assistance. The beauty of cleaning around over time is that you learn what methods are to be applied in different situations.