Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 1,000 Meals to an LA Hospital

by Elsa Stringer
Hollywood legend and former politician and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, has donated to the coronavirus relief once again.

This time, he chose one Los Angeles hospital and donated 1,000 meals as a thank you to all their medical workers who risk their lives on the front lines. The hospital tends for 12 people infected with COVID-19 at the moment.

Arnie has been one of the most prolific celebrities when it comes to donations and reminding people to wash their hands and stay indoors. He posted many videos on Instagram and Twitter reminding his fans to follow the procedures and stay safe, and this is not his first donation.

He was involved in a donation that secured 60,000 masks, 34,000 gloves, and 2,000 surgical suits to hospitals in need.

The former Governor of California has been spending his quarantine time with his daughter Katherine, and his pets, dog named Cherry, pony Whiskey, and donkey Lulu.

