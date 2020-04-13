Japan Has a “Robot Graduation” Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, students from Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo couldn’t attend their graduation ceremony, so they used Newme telepresence robots, known as avatar robots.

Students celebrated their graduation remotely with their faces on tablets attached to robots’ heads. They used the Zoom conference call so that they could avoid large gatherings but, at the same time, be present for the big day in their lives.

The robots, which were dressed in gowns and black hats, were remotely controlled by students from their homes.

“When I enrolled, I never thought I would operate my avatar and attend the graduation ceremony. However, receiving a diploma in public is a novel experience”, one of the students said.