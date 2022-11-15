5 Historical Sites to Visit In Bogotá, Colombia

Are you enthusiastic and interested in topics surrounding art and culture? Well, if you’re interested in an affordable vacation with rich cultural history and beautiful art, then Bogotá, Colombia, should be your next travel destination. This city was discovered and had a rich history that people have preserved throughout the years.

Please continue reading to discover the five best historical sites in Bogotá, Colombia, and what we find so interesting about them. Our guide will assist you with your visit and give you a little insight so you don’t feel you’ve missed out on historically significant attractions during your vacation. For more information about Colombia currency, and money needed when coming to Colombia, check sharemoney.com.

1. The City Centre Churches In Bogotá

Initially, it might seem like a drag to visit a church during your visit. However, the churches in Bogotá, Colombia, have a huge historical and architectural significance that you can’t miss out on. In fact, these churches are so significant to the history and current cultural relevance of Bogotá, Colombia, that you can find 1544 of them during your travels.

The artwork you find inside these churches is mesmerizing.

Each church looks different and has notable architectural features that you’ll enjoy.

Visiting these churches can help you get a feel for the local religion and practices throughout the city.

Even if you don’t consider yourself a religious person, you should still visit the city center churches in Bogotá, Colombia, to learn more about the location. These churches are insightful and beautiful to look at and walk through.

2. José Celestino Mutis Botanical Garden

After you’ve spent some time exploring the churches, you can get a taste of nature by visiting this botanical garden. This is the largest botanical garden in Columbia, so you can expect a lot of activities and fun during your time here. This garden partners with many local universities to create workshops and conserve endangered plant species.

Visiting this garden allows you to spend some time outdoors instead of staying cooped up throughout your trip, so try paying a visit on a sunny day.

This botanical garden features a collection of orchids, a sun clock, and many Amazon flowers That you can see in person

Visiting this garden allows you to see some plant life at risk of extinction and features an arboretum.

If you want to take a break and enjoy nature, you can spend the entire day in this garden and learn a lot about the plant life surrounding you.

3. Paloquemao Market

One thing people like to do when they’re on vacation is a shop in the area they visit. Fortunately, Bogotá, Colombia, has plenty of vendors you can choose from so that you can bring items back to your family or enjoy them for yourself. The Paloquemao Market is a huge attraction among tourists and locals in Bogotá, Colombia.

Find fresh fruits and vegetables for cheap so you can cook a fresh meal during your visit and encounter fruits you’ve never tried before

Find the best meat and fish available in the country at this massive market.

Create a beautiful bouquet with flowers you find while walking around the market.

The Paloquemao Market has been a popular attraction for several years and visiting can give you a taste of what it feels like to live in the area. If you are a flower fanatic, you should visit on a Tuesday or Saturday to see the flower market because most other days are dedicated to producing.

4. The Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira

While we’ve already discussed the architectural finds in the churches you’ll see when you visit Bogotá, Colombia, you won’t find anything like The Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira. This Catholic Church is built underground inside salt mine tunnels which gives it a very distinct appearance. At the beginning of this church’s existence, miners in the area created a sanctuary where they could pray before they worked.

A rich history that gives you a peek into the mining industry of 1950.

Beautiful and unique architecture that you can’t find in any churches in your area.

There’s also a museum within this cathedral so you can look at the history and understand it better.

If you visit Bogotá, Colombia, the Salt Cathedral of Zipaquira is a must-see historical attraction you won’t forget. You can create wonderful memories by visiting the museum, looking in the mirrors with water, and admiring the miners’ hard work and persistence in creating this cathedral.

5. The Bogotá Gold Museum

If you want a taste of luxury, visiting this museum is a must. The Bogotá Museum of gold features 34,000 gold artifacts with a rich history. You’ll find plenty of indigenous artifacts throughout this museum that are all crafted from gold. Naturally, none of these gold pieces are for sale because of their historical significance e, but they’re still worth a visit.

Get in touch with the indigenous history of Bogotá and appreciate the beautiful gold artifacts this museum has to offer.

Find iconic vessels from indigenous history that you can’t find anywhere else.

Marvel at the preservation process most of these artifacts underwent so that you can still see them today.

This museum is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Colombia because of its cultural significance and its peak into indigenous culture. Plus, gold is beautiful, and marveling at gold artwork throughout time is an experience to remember.

Final Thoughts

When you visit Bogotá, Colombia, you should try to set aside time to see all the historical sites on this list. These locations can give you insight into the culture and history of Bogotá, Colombia, and give you a newfound appreciation for the world around you. One of the best parts of traveling is learning about other cultures and the history surrounding the area you visit. Fortunately, this location has no shortage of historical elements for you to explore.

If you don’t take the time to visit these popular historical sites, you might regret it when you return home because you can’t find anything like it elsewhere.