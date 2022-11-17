10 Topsail Island travel tips to make your trip so much better

Do you love hiking or camping? Want to go on a relaxing vacation? If yes, then Topsail Island might be the perfect destination that you should visit at least once in your lifetime. The island has quite some interesting facts such as its name, age, size, etc.

There are two main islands called the North and South Topsail Islands. These two islands are located off the coast of Cape Lookout National Seashore, North Carolina. Although they look like tiny specks from outer space, these two islands have a very fascinating history. The island was originally owned by William Bostwick who died in 1835. His wife inherited the land and sold it to Mr. John Pritchard in 1860. After that, the island changed hands several times until it was purchased by Frank M. Taylor in 1927. At present, the island remains private property and is no longer open to the public.

During the summer, Topsail Island attracts thousands of visitors who come to enjoy its pristine beaches. The island is also known for its fishing community and historical lighthouse. Located in North Carolina, Topsail is a barrier island whose land offers some of the finest beaches in America.

The island’s natural beauty is complemented by its historic sites, charming inns and restaurants, and lively nightlife. What makes Topsail Island interesting isn’t the beach, but rather the history. This unique coastal town has played host to celebrities, Civil War generals, and even presidents. Today, it offers visitors a glimpse into a much different time.

We have prepared for you today some tips that will help you organize your stay on this phenomenal piece of land, as well as some tips that will be useful for your stay there. So stay till the end to find out what we have prepared for you.

1. To get here

Before you start packing your bags, you have to pay attention to one thing, and that is how to get to this magical island. There are two ways to get to Topsail Island. The first way is to fly into Charleston International Airport (CHS). From there, take the Carolina Beach Line Ferry across Charleston Harbor to Topsail Island (TI). Another option would be to drive directly through Charleston and arrive at TI via U.S. Highway 17 South. There are many hotels available on Topsail Island, including the Sea Pines Resort, the Topsail Inn, and the Ocean Club resort.

2. Where to stay

The Sea Pines Resort is the largest hotel on Topsail Island and offers great views of the Atlantic ocean. The accommodations range from condos, villas, and cottages to rooms and suites. All units have kitchens and are perfect for families looking to spend some time together while enjoying the island atmosphere. If you want something closer to the beach, check out the Topsail Inn.

This hotel is located on the mainland side of the island, near the ferry dock and boardwalk. You’ll find comfortable rooms with full kitchens and access to free bicycles. Finally, if you’re looking for something smaller and quieter, check out the Ocean Club resort. The Ocean Club is composed of 11 luxury cabins, each offering its own unique decor and amenities. If you want a pleasant and comfortable stay, then we suggest you take a look at the offers of Luxury Vacation Rentals Topsail Island that you can find here.

3. What to do

When we plan our vacation, we pay attention to every little detail, including the things we will do there, the places we will visit, and much more. We need a destination that will offer us great fun and amazing quality time. When planning what to do on Topsail Island be sure to make reservations ahead of time. There is much to do on this small island and it’s hard to enjoy the activities without planning ahead. Beaches, golf courses, amusement parks, museums, shopping, bike riding, kayaking, fishing, dolphin tours, horseback riding, hiking, and more are just a few things you can enjoy on Topsail Island.

4. Food & Drink

Topsail Island is known for fresh seafood, local honey, fresh produce, and award-winning restaurants. When you’re ready for an exquisite meal, head over to the Topsail Inn Restaurant and Bar. Their menu features dishes like steamed oysters, fried green tomatoes, and shrimp pasta. In addition to their restaurant, they offer a bar where guests can enjoy classic cocktails like mojitos, margaritas, and pina coladas.

For local cuisine, try the Sea Pines Restaurant. In addition to serving traditional gourmet meals, the Sea Pines Restaurant also serves a breakfast buffet, lunch specials, and dinner entrees. Lastly, if you’re looking to grab a bite before heading back home, stop by the Sea Pines Bakery Cafe. The bakery cafe is open 24 hours a day and serves everything from coffee cakes to sandwiches.

5. Shopping

If shopping isn’t your thing, then you might enjoy a trip to the Topsail Island Boardwalk. This seaside attraction is filled with shops selling souvenirs, artwork, jewelry, clothing, books, gifts, toys, and food. While browsing, don’t forget to pick up a copy of Topsail Island Magazine. You can read about the latest events on Topsail Island or even purchase items like art prints and jewelry. Don’t forget to buy a gift for your loved ones to show them you’re thinking of them.

6. Entertainment

For those who love live music and entertainment, Topsail Island has plenty to offer. The Sea Pines Resort hosts weekly concerts throughout the year. Local artists perform at the Sea Pines Theater and the Topsail Pier Amphitheater. Don’t miss the annual Blues Festival in June and the Fourth of July fireworks show. So maybe you will have the opportunity to wait for a famous pop star and enjoy amazing music.

7. Things to know

Don’t worry if you didn’t pack anything while you were packing your bags. Everything you need to know about getting around Topsail Island is provided in this article, so you won’t have any trouble finding your way around.

The only thing you should not forget to take with you is a good mood and the desire to explore this amazing island. I hope this article has helped you prepare for your trip to Topsail Island. Finally, I want to wish you a nice stay and enjoy all its beauty.