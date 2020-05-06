Hilary Rhoda Celebrates Start of Third Trimester In a Leopard One-Piece Swimsuit

Model and Instagram celebrity Hilary Rhoda is eagerly expecting her first child. On Tuesday, she celebrated the start of her third trimester in a beautiful leopard print swimsuit.

She took it to Instagram where she posed stunning photos. The three-picture slideshow highlights her very noticeable and still-growing baby bump, as she struck different poses. She opted to put on a pregnancy-friendly one-piece swimsuit that fits her perfectly.

Rhoda completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair in a small bun. She was all smiles as she posed for the snaps, holding her pregnant belly and soaking up the sun.

The post almost has 13,000 likes and nearly 300 comments. The caption reads, “two semesters down, one to go!” She seems very happy about her first baby and the final part of her pregnancy.

The picture was taken at her home in West Village, New York. The gorgeous model has more than 334,000 followers on Instagram, a number that is sure to rise in the coming months when she starts posting baby snaps!